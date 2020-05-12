Angela Rori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Rori, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angela Rori, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Beaumont, TX.
Angela Rori works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Preventive Medicine of Southeast Texas Llp5875 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX 77713 Directions (409) 892-2262
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Rori?
The best nurse practitioner I have ever seen. Will never go anywhere else. She cares about you as an entire person, very knowledgeable, very kind and understanding. She listen's to her patients and takes you seriously. She makes sure the patient plays an active role in their own treatment. Rori really cares about her patients. I have never even waited over 15 minutes past my appointment time. Anyone could count themselves lucky to be her patient.
About Angela Rori, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952685885
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Rori accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Rori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Rori works at
9 patients have reviewed Angela Rori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Rori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Rori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Rori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.