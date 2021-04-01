Angela Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Rodriguez, FNP
Overview
Angela Rodriguez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Locations
- 1 4410 Dillon Ln, Corpus Christi, TX 78415 Directions (361) 857-0101
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent and thorough clinical care. A collaborative provider. Listens well and responds to personal preferences and concerns.
About Angela Rodriguez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770917593
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Rodriguez accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
