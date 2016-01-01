See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Angela Robbins, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Angela Robbins works at United Community Health Center in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Community Health Center - Maria Auxiliadora Inc.
    15921 W Ajo Hwy, Tucson, AZ 85735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 407-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Aetna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Angela Robbins, FNP

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1609354992
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Robbins, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Robbins works at United Community Health Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Angela Robbins’s profile.

    Angela Robbins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Robbins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

