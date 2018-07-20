See All Nurse Practitioners in Anderson, SC
Angela Reeves, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (14)
Overview

Angela Reeves, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Anderson, SC. 

Angela Reeves works at Primary Care Associates in Anderson, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Associates
    2000 E Greenville St Ste 1600, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 226-9193
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 20, 2018
    I have been a patient of Angela Reeves for a number of years. She is always friendly and takes her time to listen to any concerns I have as well as helping answer any questions that I have. I have never had any issues with her or any of her nurses. I have recommended her to many of my friends and family members and plan to continue to do so. She is wonderful!
    Kacie Richardson — Jul 20, 2018
    About Angela Reeves, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760516413
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Reeves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Reeves works at Primary Care Associates in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Angela Reeves’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Angela Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Reeves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Reeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Reeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

