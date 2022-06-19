Angela Perides has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Perides, APRN
Overview
Angela Perides, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Angela Perides works at
Locations
Complete Emergency Care Pueblo LLC2035 S Pueblo Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81005 Directions (719) 733-8737
Ratings & Reviews
Very understanding and really listens to her patients
About Angela Perides, APRN
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
1972024453
Complete Emergency Care Pueblo LLC
4 patients have reviewed Angela Perides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Perides.
