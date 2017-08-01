See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Roseville, CA
Angela Paccini, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Angela Paccini, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA. 

Angela Paccini works at acupuncture in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    acupuncture
    acupuncture
401 Vernon St Ste B, Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 772-7882
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    3:00pm - 8:00pm
    Angela Paccini LMFT
    Angela Paccini LMFT
424 Folsom Rd, Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 772-7882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Counseling Services
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Aug 01, 2017
    Angela is a very caring person. She works with each individual to help them grow at a pace that is comfortable for them and achievable. As a family we have been seeing her for many years, and she has helped navigate rough and calm times. I would not hesitate recommending her.
    CA in Roseville, CA — Aug 01, 2017
    About Angela Paccini, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376620062
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California at Los Angeles
