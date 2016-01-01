Dr. Angela Ongcapin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ongcapin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Ongcapin, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Ongcapin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Habra, CA.
Dr. Ongcapin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Friends Of Family Health Center501 S Idaho St Ste 250, La Habra, CA 90631 Directions (562) 690-0400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ongcapin?
About Dr. Angela Ongcapin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Tagalog
- 1356471429
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ongcapin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ongcapin works at
Dr. Ongcapin speaks Tagalog.
Dr. Ongcapin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ongcapin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ongcapin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ongcapin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.