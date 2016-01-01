See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Angela Okotie-Eboh, NP

Angela Okotie-Eboh, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angela Okotie-Eboh, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Angela Okotie-Eboh works at Jason James, M.D., PLLC, Houston, TX in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Lovett Center
    900 Lovett Blvd, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 910-8335
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    NP Care Services Group
    16520 Steinhagen Rd, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 831-3651
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Angela Okotie-Eboh, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Swahili
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851406573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Okotie-Eboh, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Okotie-Eboh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Okotie-Eboh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Okotie-Eboh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Okotie-Eboh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Okotie-Eboh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Okotie-Eboh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

