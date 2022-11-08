Angela Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Myers, ARNP
Overview
Angela Myers, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
Angela Myers works at
Locations
Medical Healing Center LLC225 Office Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Angela Myers is a very knowledgeable physician. She is also very compassionate. I can talk with her in a way I cannot talk with any other physician. She listens and she always has something to help you and to make you feel that you will recover. That reassurance is the first thing we all need, more when we have a chronic diseases and very few hope. Angela Myers has an office equipped with all kinds of technical equipment to make it like a SPA Clinic, but, she can also help by phone when you live far, like me. We were also very gladly surprised with Eric Myers and his testing. It was very helpful and enlightening. People with Lyme Disease feel abandoned, but Angela Myers has been a huge support to our community. We all admire her and appreciate having her. God bless you Angela!!!!!
About Angela Myers, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205927472
Angela Myers works at
