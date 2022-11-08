See All Nurse Practitioners in Tallahassee, FL
Angela Myers, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Angela Myers, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Angela Myers, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. 

Angela Myers works at The Medical Healing Center in Tallahassee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Healing Center LLC
    225 Office Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Angela Myers?

    Nov 08, 2022
    Angela Myers is a very knowledgeable physician. She is also very compassionate. I can talk with her in a way I cannot talk with any other physician. She listens and she always has something to help you and to make you feel that you will recover. That reassurance is the first thing we all need, more when we have a chronic diseases and very few hope. Angela Myers has an office equipped with all kinds of technical equipment to make it like a SPA Clinic, but, she can also help by phone when you live far, like me. We were also very gladly surprised with Eric Myers and his testing. It was very helpful and enlightening. People with Lyme Disease feel abandoned, but Angela Myers has been a huge support to our community. We all admire her and appreciate having her. God bless you Angela!!!!!
    Maria in Orlando, Fl. — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Angela Myers, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Angela Myers, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Angela Myers to family and friends

    Angela Myers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Angela Myers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Angela Myers, ARNP.

    About Angela Myers, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205927472
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Myers works at The Medical Healing Center in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Angela Myers’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Angela Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Myers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Angela Myers, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.