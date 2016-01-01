Angela Mills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Mills, PA-C
Overview
Angela Mills, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Owensboro, KY.
Angela Mills works at
Locations
Henderson Dermatology2821 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 685-5777
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Angela Mills, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780786863
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Mills accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Angela Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Mills, there are benefits to both methods.