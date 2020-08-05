See All Nurse Midwives in Federal Way, WA
Angela Miller, CNM

Midwifery
3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angela Miller, CNM is a Midwife in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle.

Angela Miller works at Franciscan Women's Health Assoc. - St. Francis Medical Bldg. in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Davidov Inc
    34509 9th Ave S Ste 207, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 815-9595
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates on 320th
    700 S 320th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 838-1520

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gynecologic Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Gynecologic Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 05, 2020
Love Angie. She is easy to work with. Her staff is nice and timely with maternity paperwork. Would recommend her to everyone.
Blaire — Aug 05, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Angela Miller, CNM
About Angela Miller, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679749279
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Washington, Seattle
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Angela Miller, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Angela Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Angela Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Angela Miller works at Franciscan Women's Health Assoc. - St. Francis Medical Bldg. in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Angela Miller’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Angela Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

