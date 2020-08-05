Angela Miller, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Miller, CNM
Offers telehealth
Angela Miller, CNM is a Midwife in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle.
Michael Davidov Inc34509 9th Ave S Ste 207, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 815-9595
Franciscan Women's Health Associates on 320th700 S 320th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 838-1520
Love Angie. She is easy to work with. Her staff is nice and timely with maternity paperwork. Would recommend her to everyone.
- Midwifery
- English
- 1679749279
- University of Washington, Seattle
Angela Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Angela Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Miller.
