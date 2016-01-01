See All Nurse Practitioners in Glendale, CA
Angela Gabrielle Millan, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Angela Gabrielle Millan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Angela Gabrielle Millan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, CA. 

Angela Gabrielle Millan works at Glendale Health Ctr Int Medcn in Glendale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
8 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale Health Ctr Int Medcn
    501 N Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 891-8900

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Angela Gabrielle Millan?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Angela Gabrielle Millan, NP
How would you rate your experience with Angela Gabrielle Millan, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Angela Gabrielle Millan to family and friends

Angela Gabrielle Millan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Angela Gabrielle Millan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Angela Gabrielle Millan, NP.

About Angela Gabrielle Millan, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437649662
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Angela Gabrielle Millan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Angela Gabrielle Millan works at Glendale Health Ctr Int Medcn in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Angela Gabrielle Millan’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Angela Gabrielle Millan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Gabrielle Millan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Gabrielle Millan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Gabrielle Millan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Angela Gabrielle Millan, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.