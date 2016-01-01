Angela McCrea, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela McCrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela McCrea, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angela McCrea, LMHC is a Counselor in Albany, NY.
Angela McCrea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
main10 McKown Rd Ste 220, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-5141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela McCrea?
About Angela McCrea, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1346335171
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela McCrea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angela McCrea accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela McCrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela McCrea works at
6 patients have reviewed Angela McCrea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela McCrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela McCrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela McCrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.