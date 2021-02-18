Angela Mays has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Mays, APRN
Overview
Angela Mays, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Angela Mays works at
Locations
-
1
Bijoy P Telivala5742 Booth Rd Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 739-7779
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Mays?
Very professional and sweet. Seemed interested in how I was by asking a lot of questions. Explained things very way. Would be happy to recommend to anyone interested.
About Angela Mays, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396176111
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Mays accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Mays works at
10 patients have reviewed Angela Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.