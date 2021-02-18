See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Overview

Angela Mays, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Angela Mays works at Bijoy P Telivala in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bijoy P Telivala
    5742 Booth Rd Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 739-7779
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Mays has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Mays works at Bijoy P Telivala in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Angela Mays’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Angela Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Mays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

