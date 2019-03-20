Angela Mattern, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Mattern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- IN
- Goshen
- Angela Mattern, FNP
Angela Mattern, FNP
Overview
Angela Mattern, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN.
Angela Mattern works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Keystone1814 Charlton Ct Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Breast Exam
- View other providers who treat CDL Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diet Counseling
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Earwax Removal
- View other providers who treat Employment Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Family Planning Services
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Gynecological Examination
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Laceration Repair
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Psychological Testing
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Spirometry
- View other providers who treat Sports Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Stitches
- View other providers who treat Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Wart Removal
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Well Child Examination
- View other providers who treat Well Woman Health Examination
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Mattern?
Really cares about her patients. You’re not just a patient in a time slot.
About Angela Mattern, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1962930180
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Mattern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Mattern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Mattern works at
2 patients have reviewed Angela Mattern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Mattern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Mattern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Mattern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.