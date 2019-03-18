See All Nurse Practitioners in Shreveport, LA
Angela Martin, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Angela Martin, FNP-C

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Angela Martin, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Nursing.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    2120 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste L, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 686-8197
  2. 2
    Spectra Family Clinic
    9300 Mansfield Rd Ste 209, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 779-1282
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Angela Martin?

    Mar 18, 2019
    My kids Love going to see her, followed her from tot’s to teens and will follow her anywhere she may go in town. Been seeing her since 2012/13
    — Mar 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Angela Martin, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Angela Martin, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Angela Martin to family and friends

    Angela Martin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Angela Martin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Angela Martin, FNP-C.

    About Angela Martin, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932480365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern College Of Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Angela Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Angela Martin, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.