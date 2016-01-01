Angela Latorre accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Latorre, CRNP
Overview
Angela Latorre, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Allentown, PA.
Angela Latorre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allentown Family Practice Ctr450 Chew St Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 776-4888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Latorre?
About Angela Latorre, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467097451
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Latorre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Latorre works at
Angela Latorre has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Latorre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Latorre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Latorre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.