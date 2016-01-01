Angela Lane, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Lane, LPC
Angela Lane, LPC is a Counselor in Savannah, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 10701 Abercorn St Unit 60342, Savannah, GA 31420 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Counseling
- English
- 1437369790
Angela Lane accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
