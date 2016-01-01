Angela Ladenburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Ladenburg, ARNP
Overview
Angela Ladenburg, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4707 S 19th St Ste 130, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 752-7705
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Angela Ladenburg, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508048182
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Ladenburg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Ladenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Angela Ladenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Ladenburg.
