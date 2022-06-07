Angela Lacalamita, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Lacalamita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Lacalamita, LCPC is a Counselor in Schaumburg, IL.
Journey to Wellness and Balance Counseling870 E Higgins Rd Ste 140K, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (773) 671-3351
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Angela truly helped our family repair broken ties that were damaged for +5 years. She helped my sisters get their repressed feelings out on the table, and explain why they had been so distant. She forced my mother& stepfather to take responsibility for being so contentious, and made me realize how to be a more pleasant life-force in the family as well. I am in shock how much better we are interacting with one another, and how functional we have become after a long run of total dysfunctionality. Highly recommend her to fix your family’s messed up situation!!!
- Counseling
- English
- Northeastern Illinois
