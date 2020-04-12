Dr. Angela Koestler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koestler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Koestler, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Koestler, PHD is a Psychologist in Vicksburg, MS.
Dr. Koestler works at
Locations
The Nordal Clinic PA1121 Grove St, Vicksburg, MS 39183 Directions (601) 634-0118
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very well knowledgeable of my situation. Very comfortable with talking to her. Her experience and understanding speak for it self. She even was concerned how I will be after release. That alone speaks volume on what kind of person she is. ??
About Dr. Angela Koestler, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1942391180
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koestler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koestler accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koestler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koestler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koestler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koestler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koestler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.