See All Family Doctors in Englewood, OH
Angela Keeton, RN Icon-share Share Profile

Angela Keeton, RN

Family Medicine
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Angela Keeton, RN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH. 

Angela Keeton works at Main Street Family Practice in Englewood, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton
    9000 N Main St Ste 403, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 836-5171
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Angela Keeton?

    Jul 09, 2021
    Great provider, more attentive than any physician I have seen.
    Michael Arrasmith — Jul 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Angela Keeton, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Angela Keeton, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Angela Keeton to family and friends

    Angela Keeton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Angela Keeton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Angela Keeton, RN.

    About Angela Keeton, RN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770099889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Keeton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Keeton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Keeton works at Main Street Family Practice in Englewood, OH. View the full address on Angela Keeton’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Angela Keeton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Keeton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Keeton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Keeton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Angela Keeton, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.