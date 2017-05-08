Angela Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Jackson, PA-C
Angela Jackson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Locations
Medical Arts Family Practice PA413 Owen Dr Ste 201, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-9111
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I have Ms. Jackson as my medical provider for more than 10 years now. First I will say, I'm an ICU nurse (for 30 plus years). I have not seen a Doctor, smarter or more sensitive than her. Ms. Jackson is Better than any bariatric specialist or Doctor I know. Her professionalism and bedside manners are excellent. Her nurses and MSA are A+. I can't say anything wrong or bad about this office. She also see my daughter (16 y/old) for several years now, and my daughter loves her too.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1003018136
