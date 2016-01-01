See All Counselors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Angela Hargrow Anthony, PHD

Counseling
4 (4)
Overview

Dr. Angela Hargrow Anthony, PHD is a Counselor in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Hargrow Anthony works at Inner Peace Counseling Services Pllc in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inner Peace Counseling Services Pllc
    1931 J N Pease Pl Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 717-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Angela Hargrow Anthony, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316021884
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hargrow Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hargrow Anthony works at Inner Peace Counseling Services Pllc in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hargrow Anthony’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrow Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrow Anthony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrow Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrow Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

