Angela Grimmett, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (5)
Overview

Angela Grimmett, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Angela Grimmett works at Laser Spine Institute in Oklahoma City, OK.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Spine Institute
    4727 Gaillardia Pkwy Ste 140, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 (877) 712-6569
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 25, 2021
    Excellent care - she was thorough, humorous, and resolved my illness.
    Kara F. — Dec 25, 2021
    Photo: Angela Grimmett, ARNP
    About Angela Grimmett, ARNP

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1861509838
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Grimmett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Grimmett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Angela Grimmett works at Laser Spine Institute in Oklahoma City, OK.

    5 patients have reviewed Angela Grimmett. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Grimmett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Grimmett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

