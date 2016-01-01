See All Family Doctors in High Point, NC
Angela Garcia-Grider, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Angela Garcia-Grider, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in High Point, NC. 

Angela Garcia-Grider works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - North High Point in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Orthopedics Sports Medicine North High Point
    Novant Health Orthopedics Sports Medicine North High Point
6431 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC 27265
(336) 571-7479
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1619228632
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Angela Garcia-Grider, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Garcia-Grider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Garcia-Grider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Garcia-Grider works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - North High Point in High Point, NC. View the full address on Angela Garcia-Grider’s profile.

    Angela Garcia-Grider has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Garcia-Grider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Garcia-Grider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Garcia-Grider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

