Dr. Angela Fuss, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Fuss, PHD is a Counselor in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Fuss works at
Locations
All Ages Counseling
816 E Oldham Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-9163
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fuss has been counseling my son (now 14) for about 18 months, in the context of a contentious divorce, which among other unpleasantness has included his friend’s father (a former friend of mine) transitioning from an affair to a live-in situation with my former “wife.” I cannot fully express how helpful Dr. Fuss has been to my son. She has helped him deal with reality while also applying various clinical techniques to allow him to better set boundaries and cope with the inherent and manufactured post-divorce conflicts. She is also working on and improving his attitude about himself, and supports what he wants and needs, rather than trying to (for example) “solve” the situation between his parents, which is not solvable. Dr. Fuss is honest, straightforward, and will not shy from telling me when I am out of line or acting in a way that does not support my son’s mental health and well-being. I very much appreciate her approach, and recommend her highly and without reservations.
- Counseling
- English
- 1043538614
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.