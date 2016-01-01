See All Nurse Practitioners in Edina, MN
Angela Elliott, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angela Elliott, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Edina, MN. 

Angela Elliott works at House Calls Consultants PA in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    House Calls Consultants PA
    6550 York Ave S Ste 303, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 225-5400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Imbalance
Anxiety
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Imbalance

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Night Sweats Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Angela Elliott, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225111792
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Elliott, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Elliott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Elliott works at House Calls Consultants PA in Edina, MN. View the full address on Angela Elliott’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Angela Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Elliott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

