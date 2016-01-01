Dr. Donahue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Donahue, PHD
Overview
Dr. Angela Donahue, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Glendora, CA.

Locations
- 1 150 E Meda Ave Ste 110, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (909) 374-0520
- Cigna

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Donahue, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Greek
- 1437170560
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahue accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahue speaks Greek.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.