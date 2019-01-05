See All Clinical Psychologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Angela Cool, PHD

Clinical Psychology
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Cool, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University.

Dr. Cool works at Angela L. Cool, Ph.D. in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cool Psychology
    56 Sugar Creek Center Blvd Ste 160, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 242-1338
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Marital Counseling
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Marital Counseling

Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 05, 2019
I went to her office did not know what to expect, my life was miserable Dr Cool gave me all the help i needed i was very comfortable scheduling appointments,and sometimes she respond to my emails and never charge for her time. Best Doctor you can find honest,caring i strongly recommend any one have a problem to visit her office, i have the best life now so anyone can. Dr Cool THANK YOU>
About Dr. Angela Cool, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • 1528098191
Education & Certifications

  • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
  • University of Texas - Medical Branch
  • Texas A&M University
  • Indiana University - Bachelors in Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Angela Cool, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cool has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cool works at Angela L. Cool, Ph.D. in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cool’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cool. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cool.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

