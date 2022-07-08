Angela Calderon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Calderon, PA-C
Overview
Angela Calderon, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Angela Calderon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abrazo Medical Group - Parkway Medical6565 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 348-3200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Calderon?
Patient, Professional and Kind are just three of many accolades for Angela Calderon. Whether an in office visit or tele-health, I have never felt rushed with my many medical questions and concerns. Angela is also wonderful in responding to portal questions as well. I would also like to recognize her assistant Alex, who has a wonderful and welcoming smile and kindness all around her. Angela has a heart of gold and is the true definition of medical professional.
About Angela Calderon, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1114230513
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Calderon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Calderon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Calderon works at
32 patients have reviewed Angela Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Calderon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.