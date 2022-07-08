See All Family Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Angela Calderon, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Angela Calderon, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Angela Calderon works at Abrazo Medical Group - Parkway Medical in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abrazo Medical Group - Parkway Medical
    6565 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 348-3200
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Angela Calderon, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114230513
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Calderon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Calderon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Calderon works at Abrazo Medical Group - Parkway Medical in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Angela Calderon’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Angela Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Calderon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

