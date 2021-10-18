See All Nurse Practitioners in Farmington Hills, MI
Angela Brennan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Angela Brennan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan - Master of Science Nursing and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Angela Brennan works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farmington Hills Office
    28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Dearborn Heights Office
    25150 Ford Rd Ste 100, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Diseases
Epilepsy
Headache
Chronic Diseases
Epilepsy
Headache

Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2021
    Angela is the best! She goes above and beyond to make sure she takes care of your needs and recommending different medications that might suit you better. She listens and gets the job done, I appreciate everything that she has done to help me with my migraines.
    About Angela Brennan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679888630
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan - Master of Science Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Michigan University - Bachelor of Science Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Angela Brennan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Brennan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Angela Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Brennan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

