Overview

Angela Brennan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan - Master of Science Nursing and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Angela Brennan works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.