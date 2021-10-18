Angela Brennan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Brennan, NP
Overview
Angela Brennan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan - Master of Science Nursing and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Locations
1
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Dearborn Heights Office25150 Ford Rd Ste 100, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Brennan?
Angela is the best! She goes above and beyond to make sure she takes care of your needs and recommending different medications that might suit you better. She listens and gets the job done, I appreciate everything that she has done to help me with my migraines.
About Angela Brennan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan - Master of Science Nursing
- Eastern Michigan University - Bachelor of Science Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Brennan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Brennan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Brennan works at
2 patients have reviewed Angela Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Brennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Brennan, there are benefits to both methods.