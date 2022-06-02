Angela Bowers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Bowers, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angela Bowers, LPC is a Counselor in Raleigh, NC.
Angela Bowers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Angela Bowers6604 Six Forks Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 559-3740Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Bowers?
Angela helped me so much after I was in a traumatic accident. I saw her regularly for 9 months and she helped me work through the trauma and regain confidence to get back to my regular life. I am so grateful for her help!
About Angela Bowers, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1053621938
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Bowers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Bowers works at
10 patients have reviewed Angela Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.