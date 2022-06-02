See All Counselors in Raleigh, NC
Angela Bowers, LPC

Counseling
5 (10)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Angela Bowers, LPC is a Counselor in Raleigh, NC. 

Angela Bowers works at Angela Bowers in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angela Bowers
    6604 Six Forks Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 559-3740
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Fear of Anger
Marriage Break-Up
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Angela helped me so much after I was in a traumatic accident. I saw her regularly for 9 months and she helped me work through the trauma and regain confidence to get back to my regular life. I am so grateful for her help!
    Alyssa — Jun 02, 2022
    Photo: Angela Bowers, LPC
    About Angela Bowers, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053621938
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Bowers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Angela Bowers works at Angela Bowers in Raleigh, NC.

    10 patients have reviewed Angela Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

