Angela Borrell, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angela Borrell, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Berlin, MD.
Angela Borrell works at
Locations
Revision Wellness, LLC11312 Manklin Creek Rd Unit 5, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (443) 513-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent medical professional! She took time to explain everything to me and gave me all of the resources that I needed to make the best decisions for my health! Highly recommended!
About Angela Borrell, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457683740
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Borrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Borrell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Borrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Borrell works at
6 patients have reviewed Angela Borrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Borrell.
