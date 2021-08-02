See All Nurse Practitioners in Berlin, MD
Angela Borrell, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Angela Borrell, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Berlin, MD. 

Angela Borrell works at Revision Wellness, LLC in Berlin, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Revision Wellness, LLC
    11312 Manklin Creek Rd Unit 5, Berlin, MD 21811
(443) 513-0500

Anxiety
Asthma
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Asthma
Bipolar Disorder

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Diseases
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depressive Disorders
Drug Testing
Fatigue
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Opioid Withdrawal
Opium Addiction
Pain Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    Priority Partners

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 02, 2021
Excellent medical professional! She took time to explain everything to me and gave me all of the resources that I needed to make the best decisions for my health! Highly recommended!
    Kelly — Aug 02, 2021
    About Angela Borrell, CRNP

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1457683740
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Borrell, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Borrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Borrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Borrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Borrell works at Revision Wellness, LLC in Berlin, MD. View the full address on Angela Borrell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Angela Borrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Borrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Borrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Borrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

