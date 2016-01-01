Angela Arsenault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Arsenault, FNP
Overview
Angela Arsenault, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in East Lansing, MI.
Angela Arsenault works at
Locations
-
1
Msu Laboratory - Olin - Shs463 E Circle Dr, East Lansing, MI 48824 Directions (517) 884-6546
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Arsenault?
About Angela Arsenault, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003115718
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Arsenault accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Arsenault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Arsenault works at
4 patients have reviewed Angela Arsenault. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Arsenault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Arsenault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Arsenault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.