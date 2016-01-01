See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Angela Angles, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (2)
Overview

Angela Angles, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Angela Angles works at Chew Shelton Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chew Shelton Medical Center
    5656 Chew Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 991-9211

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Angela Angles, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710087259
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Angela Angles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Angela Angles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Angela Angles works at Chew Shelton Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Angela Angles’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Angela Angles. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Angles.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Angles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Angles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

