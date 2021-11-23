See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Angela Alesi

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Angela Alesi is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Angela Alesi works at Changing Minds LLC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Changing Minds LLC
    911 N Buffalo Dr Unit 213, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 405-8088
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2021
    I have been seeing her for over a year for my anxiety issues. She’s very kind and really cares about her patients! My anxiety is so much better and I am living life again. Yes you have to wait for her sometimes but it’s worth it to have a caring nurse.
    — Nov 23, 2021
    Photo: Angela Alesi
    About Angela Alesi

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760411318
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Alesi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Alesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Alesi works at Changing Minds LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Angela Alesi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Angela Alesi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Alesi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Alesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Alesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

