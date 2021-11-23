Angela Alesi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Alesi
Angela Alesi is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Angela Alesi works at
Changing Minds LLC911 N Buffalo Dr Unit 213, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 405-8088
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing her for over a year for my anxiety issues. She’s very kind and really cares about her patients! My anxiety is so much better and I am living life again. Yes you have to wait for her sometimes but it’s worth it to have a caring nurse.
About Angela Alesi
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760411318
Angela Alesi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Alesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Angela Alesi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Alesi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Alesi, there are benefits to both methods.