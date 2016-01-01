Angel Ohonba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angel Ohonba, FNP-C
Overview
Angel Ohonba, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3751 S Dairy Ashford RD, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 861-0600
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angel Ohonba?
About Angel Ohonba, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235629841
Frequently Asked Questions
Angel Ohonba has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angel Ohonba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angel Ohonba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angel Ohonba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.