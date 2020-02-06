Angel Legare, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angel Legare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angel Legare, PA-C
Overview
Angel Legare, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Angel Legare works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4951
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angel Legare?
First visit today - covered every topic. Dr. Legare was very attentive and showed a genuine concern for my well being. I appreciate that. I will add more info here after two more visits. So far - so good.
About Angel Legare, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1649770678
Frequently Asked Questions
Angel Legare has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Angel Legare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angel Legare works at
Angel Legare has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angel Legare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angel Legare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angel Legare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.