Overview

Anett Assilian is a Psychologist in Northridge, CA. 

Anett Assilian works at Trauma Recovery, Inc. in Northridge, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trauma Recovery Inc.
    18917 Nordhoff St Ste 18, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 419-9341
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2018
    Dr Anett has been a Godsend for me and my family. I've been to other therapists in the past and almost gave up on finding one that would work out for me and the issues I'm dealing with. But I tried one more time and I'm glad I did, Dr Anett has helped me a lot.
    Elizabeth in Granada Hills, CA — Sep 21, 2018
    About Anett Assilian

    • Psychology
    • English, Armenian
    • 1154452332
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anett Assilian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Anett Assilian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anett Assilian works at Trauma Recovery, Inc. in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Anett Assilian’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Anett Assilian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anett Assilian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anett Assilian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anett Assilian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

