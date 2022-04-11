Aneesa Husain, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aneesa Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aneesa Husain, PA-C
Overview
Aneesa Husain, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX.
Aneesa Husain works at
Locations
-
1
USMD Arlington Center Urology Clinic801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 546-8065
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aneesa Husain?
I have trusted Aneesa with my cancer aftercare for five years and she has been brilliant. She has an exceptional blend of knowledge and kindness that is an absolute comfort to the patient. I would recommend her unconditionally.
About Aneesa Husain, PA-C
- Urology
- English
- Female
- 1689923666
Frequently Asked Questions
Aneesa Husain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Aneesa Husain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Aneesa Husain using Healthline FindCare.
Aneesa Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aneesa Husain works at
Aneesa Husain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aneesa Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aneesa Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aneesa Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.