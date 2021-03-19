See All Physicians Assistants in Schenectady, NY
Ane Shoemaker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ane Shoemaker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University.

Ane Shoemaker works at Planned Parenthood - Syracuse Health Center in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Planned Parenthood Mohawk Hudson
    1040 State St, Schenectady, NY 12307 (518) 374-5353

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Exams
Stitches
Pelvic Exams
Stitches

Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Ane took over when my previous PA retired. I am very happy with Ane, so much so I have switched my primary care to PP. Ane listens and take genuine interest in your health. She willingly refers a specialist if she feels it better serves the patient. Very happy having Ane as my new primary care PA.
    Pam — Mar 19, 2021
    About Ane Shoemaker, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1396259685
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    • Ohio Wesleyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ane Shoemaker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ane Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ane Shoemaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ane Shoemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ane Shoemaker works at Planned Parenthood - Syracuse Health Center in Schenectady, NY. View the full address on Ane Shoemaker’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ane Shoemaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ane Shoemaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ane Shoemaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ane Shoemaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

