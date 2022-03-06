Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andria Weber, OD
Overview
Dr. Andria Weber, OD is an Optometrist in Bozeman, MT.
Locations
Costco Pharmacy #962505 Catron St, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 556-9032
Ratings & Reviews
In 40+ years, Dr. Weber is the first eye doctor who truly listened, & prescribed exactly what I need! She took time in fitting the most comfortable contacts I have ever worn, & perfectly corrected my glasses Rx. Her friendly & conscientious office staff was the reason I chose to finally give Costco a try. Additionally, the exam cost was half that of several other practices that I called, and I didn't need a Costco membership to be seen. I was able to get a same-day appointment on a Saturday, which was awesome! So glad I took a chance, as I may have ended up with the best doctor I've ever seen. I received a thorough exam. Mostly, Dr. Weber made me feel as if I'd been a patient forever, and provided amazing care in explaining everything. I will only see her from now on.
About Dr. Andria Weber, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1154535920
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.