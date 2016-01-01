Dr. Zmuda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Zmuda, PHD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Zmuda, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sewell, NJ.
Dr. Zmuda works at
Locations
Across the Lifespan LLC123 Egg Harbor Rd Ste 703, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (609) 271-6582
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Zmuda, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1386986305
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zmuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zmuda works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zmuda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zmuda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zmuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zmuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.