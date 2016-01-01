See All Chiropractors in Wahpeton, ND
Dr. Andrew Zetocha, DC

Chiropractic
5 (1)
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Zetocha, DC is a Chiropractor in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Zetocha works at Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sanford Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Zetocha, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1669837431
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bigfork Regional Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zetocha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zetocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zetocha works at Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. View the full address on Dr. Zetocha’s profile.

    Dr. Zetocha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zetocha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zetocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zetocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

