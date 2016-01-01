Dr. Zetocha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Zetocha, DC
Dr. Andrew Zetocha, DC is a Chiropractor in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sanford Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Bigfork Regional Hospital
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Dr. Zetocha accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
