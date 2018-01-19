See All Chiropractors in Arvada, CO
Dr. Andrew Welling, DC

Chiropractic
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Welling, DC is a Chiropractor in Arvada, CO. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.

Dr. Welling works at Arvada Sport and Spine Group in Arvada, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arvada Sport and Spine Group
    12189 W 64th Ave Ste 102, Arvada, CO 80004 (303) 424-9549

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 19, 2018
    I can't say enough good things about Dr Welling! He helped me through two pregnancies, treated me for pretty major hip and low back pain so I could be comfortable again. I also suffer from migraines and his care helped alleviate that too! I love that he is always researching and studying to bring the latest technologies to his practice. I would recommend Dr. Welling to anyone!
    About Dr. Andrew Welling, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1952336240
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

