Dr. Andrew Welling, DC
Overview
Dr. Andrew Welling, DC is a Chiropractor in Arvada, CO. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.
Dr. Welling works at
Locations
Arvada Sport and Spine Group12189 W 64th Ave Ste 102, Arvada, CO 80004 Directions (303) 424-9549
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr Welling! He helped me through two pregnancies, treated me for pretty major hip and low back pain so I could be comfortable again. I also suffer from migraines and his care helped alleviate that too! I love that he is always researching and studying to bring the latest technologies to his practice. I would recommend Dr. Welling to anyone!
About Dr. Andrew Welling, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Italian
- 1952336240
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
- Brigham Young University
