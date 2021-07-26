Dr. Trang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Trang, OD
Dr. Andrew Trang, OD is an Optometrist in Southlake, TX.
- 1 217 Grand Ave, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 470-8527
- Cigna
Friendly, thorough, and explained everything about the exam.
- Optometry
- English
- 1588015911
Dr. Trang accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Trang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.