Andrew Tilka, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Andrew Tilka, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Venice, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer, College Of Chiropractic.

Andrew Tilka works at Venice Spine and Disc in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Venice Chiropractic Center
    420 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 488-7442
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 23, 2022
    Listens well, Informative, Takes his time to understand YOUR issue
    Gauthier — Feb 23, 2022
    Photo: Andrew Tilka, CHIRMD
    About Andrew Tilka, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245633932
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer, College Of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Tilka, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Tilka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrew Tilka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Tilka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Tilka works at Venice Spine and Disc in Venice, FL. View the full address on Andrew Tilka’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Andrew Tilka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Tilka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Tilka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Tilka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

