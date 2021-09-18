Andrew Sturdivant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Sturdivant, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrew Sturdivant, PA is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Andrew Sturdivant works at
Locations
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely amazing! If I could give him more stars I would. I had taken my husband to 2 different urgent cares and the hospital and they did nothing for him! DR. Sturdivant gave him a breathing treatment, did a chest X ray that showed he had Pneumonia and prescribed him the antibiotics that he needed. I truly believe he saved my husbands life. He cared about us and we weren't just another patient that day. I will forever be thankful for him!
About Andrew Sturdivant, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982640025
Accepts Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, and First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Offers telehealth services
Andrew Sturdivant works at
9 patients have reviewed Andrew Sturdivant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Sturdivant.
