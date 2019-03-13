See All Chiropractors in Hialeah, FL
Andrew Schmer, CH

Chiropractic
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Andrew Schmer, CH is a Chiropractor in Hialeah, FL. 

Andrew Schmer works at Hands of Life in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Office
    1991 W 60th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 (305) 823-1808
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 13, 2019
    Dr Schmer and Dr Platon are professionals that treat you like family going out of their way to help you.
    — Mar 13, 2019
    About Andrew Schmer, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659385177
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Schmer, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Schmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrew Schmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Schmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Schmer works at Hands of Life in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Andrew Schmer’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Andrew Schmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Schmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Schmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Schmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

